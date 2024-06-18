Euro 2024 fanzones closed in Germany due to severe weather

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Numerous Euro 2024 fanzones were closed on Tuesday, amid severe weather warnings in parts of Germany.

Fanzones in Dusseldorf, Dortmund, Cologne and Gelsenkirchen were shut due to forecasts of storms in the Nordrhein-Westfalen region, where Turkey vs Georgia is scheduled to play out at 6pm local time. Two fanzones in Berlin, in Brandenburg, were also closed.

The Group F fixture between Turkey and Georgia is set to take place at the BVB Stadium in Dortmund, while the pool’s other game – Portugal vs Czech Republic – is scheduled for 9pm in Leipzig, situated in Saxony.

Leipzig’s four fanzones are due to remain open to the public, though weather warnings were also given in Berlin, leading to the closure of the Brandenburg Gate and Reichstag fan parks.

Fans were advised to take care while navigating the affected areas, due to predictions of storms and high winds.

Up to 80,000 Turkish fans are expected in Dortmund, with many having planned to watch their nation’s game with Georgia in the two local fanzones.

Discussing the closure of the Berlin fanzones, Moritz van Dulmen – the head of the city’s Kulturprojekte – said: “The safety of the visitors in the fanzones is our priority. Therefore, we’re closing the fanzones today and asking everyone to stay safe at home.”