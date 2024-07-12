Watch live as Spain hold press conference ahead of Euro 2024 final vs England

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Spain hold a press conference ahead of the Euro 2024 final against England on Sunday night (14 July).

Gareth Southgate has already said England must be “perfect” against team of the tournament Spain if their first final on foreign soil is to end in a historic European crown.

A summer that began with unconvincing displays, fan discontent and widespread criticism will end with a shot at history in Sunday’s Berlin showpiece at the Olympiastadion.

England secured a showdown against Spain thanks to super-sub Ollie Watkins’ stunning strike at the death against the Netherlands, sealing a 2-1 win and their third major final appearance.

Mightily impressive Spain are the bookmakers’ favourites and Southgate knows his side will have to be at their absolute best if they are to join the 1966 World Cup team in immortality.

“They would be rightly favourites for what they have done this tournament,” the England boss said.

“They have been the best team. They have got a day longer and in the last three finals, maybe more, it has been quite significant, so we have got to get our recovery spot on.”