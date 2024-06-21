Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Walter the “oracle orangutan” predicts the result of the Germany’s final Euro 2024 group match against Switzerland.

Walter, 35, is no stranger to predicting the outcome of football matches, and is a veteran of previous World Cup and Euros campaigns, as well as German and European club competitions.

He joins a list of creatures - from an octopus and an elephant - that have predicted the outcomes of international games, usually by picking one bowl of food bearing a team’s flag over another.

Among the most famous was Paul the oracle octopus who lived in an aquarium in the German city of Oberhausen, and who shot to fame in the 2010 World Cup for his uncanny ability to predict the results of Germany’s matches.

He correctly forecast how Germany would fare in seven matches.

Walter, meanwhile, has found similar success this year.

He predicted that the Germans would beat Scotland and Hungary in their first two Euro 2024 fixtures, which the team went on to do.