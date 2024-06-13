Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

World Cup finalists France have been drawn in Euro 2024 Group D, alongside the Netherlands for the tournament in Germany.

France will undoubtedly be among the favourites to lift the trophy in July, while the Netherlands have not gone further than the quarter-finals since 2004 and will be looking to progress deep into the tournament.

Poland and Austria complete the group, and the latter lost just one match in qualifying, while Poland had to qualify via the play-offs, putting an end to Wales’ hopes with a penalty shoot-out victory after a goalless 120 minutes in Cardiff.

Here’s everything you need to know about Euro 2024 Group D:

Squads for Euro 2024

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Man City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Joey Veerman (PSV), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim)

Virgil Van Dijk will be a key part of the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 campaign ( Getty Images )

France

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

Kylian Mbappe will lead France out before he leaves Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid ( PA )

Poland

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Marcin Bulka (Nice)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserlsuatern), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli)

Midfielders: Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Nicola Zalewski (Roma), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United), Michal Skoras (Club Bruges), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Kacper Urbanski (Bologna)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Karol Swiderski (Hellas Verona), Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir), Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor)

Robert Lewandowski could be key to Poland’s success at the tournament ( REUTERS )

Austria

Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz (Bayer Leverkusen), Heinz Lindner (Sion), Niklas Hedl (Rapid Vienna)

Defenders: Stefan Posch (Bologna), Max Wober (Leeds United), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Kevin Danso (Lens), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Flavius Daniliuc (Salernitana), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Vienna)

Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich), Florian Kainz (Cologne), Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz), Matthias Seidl (Rapid Vienna)

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Bologna), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg), Andreas Weimann (unattached), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg), Marco Grull (Rapid Vienna), Maximilian Entrup (Hartberg)

Konrad Laimer has impressed for Bayern Munich this season ( Getty Images )

Fixtures

16 June

14:00 Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg)

17 June

20:00 Austria vs France (Düsseldorf)

21 June

17:00 Poland vs Austria (Berlin)

20:00 Netherlands vs France (Leipzig)

25 June

17:00 Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin)

17:00 France vs Poland (Dortmund)

Four players to watch

Netherlands: Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong will be hoping his form for club Bayer Leverkusen translates onto the international stage. He has scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists for Xabi Alonso’s side from the defence.

France: Kylian Mbappe

The French forward will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season for Real Madrid, but having narrowly missed out on the World Cup, he will be a crucial part in France’s hopes for success this time around.

Austria: Konrad Laimer

Not much was expected from Konrad Laimer when he joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig on a free in 2023, but the midfielder has settled in well and even shone at the club, and will have a key role to play as his national side try and produce an upset in a difficult group.

Poland: Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski might be 35 years old, but he is set to lead the line for his national side at the upcoming tournament despite already holding the record for the most Poland goals at the tournament and most appearances.

Odds to win Group D

France 4/7

Netherlands 11/4

Austria 7/1

Poland 11/1

Prediction

Given their players, experience and stature France are almost sure to qualify from Group D and are most likely to be joined by the Netherlands.