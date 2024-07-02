Support truly

Watch live as Dutch supporters hold a fan march in Munich ahead of the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 last-16 match against Romania on Tuesday 2 July.

The match, taking place at the Allianz Arena later today, is the penultimate round of 16 tie.

Plenty of drama has already unfolded over the last few days.

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time stunner saved Gareth Southgate’s England from an embarrassing exit as the pre-tournament favourites fought back to beat Slovakia 2-1 on Sunday night.

The midfielder’s overhead kick five minutes into stoppage time levelled the match, with captain Harry Kane’s header in extra-time seeing England through the tricky clash.

Meanwhile, tears turn to cheers for Cristiano Ronaldo last night as Portugal beat Slovenia in a penalty shoot-out after his dramatic miss from the spot in a match that also went the distance.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved three Slovenia penalties to dump the underdogs out of the competition.

It was far more straightforward for the likes of Switzerland, Germany, Spain and France who are also through to the quarter-finals.