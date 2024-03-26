How to watch all the Euro 2024 play-offs in the UK

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The final three places at Euro 2024 are up for grabs as six sides vie in the qualifying play-off finals.

The sextet are bidding to join the 21 nations already through to the tournament in Germany having come through their single-legged semi-finals last week.

The three finals will also be decided in a single fixture, with the ties progressing to extra time and penalties if required.

This summer’s European Championship begins on 14 June and will conclude with the final on 14 July.

Here's everything you need to know.

What are the qualifying play-off finals?

All fixtures will be played on Tuesday 26 March.

Path A: Wales vs Poland, 7.45pm GMT, Cardiff City Stadium - S4C and Viaplay Sports 2

Path B: Ukraine vs Iceland, 7.45pm GMT, Wroclaw Stadium - Viaplay Sports

Path C: Georgia vs Greece, 5pm GMT, Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena - Viaplay Sports 2

How can I watch the fixtures in the UK?

Wales vs Poland will be shown live on S4C and Viaplay Sports 2, with a livestream available via the BBC iPlayer and Viaplay website.

Ukraine vs Iceland will also be available to subscribers on the Viaplay Sports website.

Television coverage of Georgia vs Greece will be on Viaplay Sports 2 from 4.50pm GMT.

What Euro 2024 group does each winner go into?

The winner of Wales vs Poland will go into Group D alongside the Netherlands, Austria and France.

Ukraine or Iceland will join Belgium, Slovakia and Romania in Group E.

And Group F will be filled out by either Georgia or Greece added to Turkey, Portugal and the Czech Republic.