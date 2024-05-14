Uefa takes idea from rugby to improve refereeing at Euro 2024

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Referees at Euro 2024 will explain key decisions to team captains – with other players told to keep their distance or be shown yellow cards, in a move that is similar to the existing laws of rugby union.

Uefa is determined to create a respectful environment where key calls are communicated on the field, including those following VAR advice or a monitor check.

However, it wants to avoid any unsavoury instances of referees being mobbed.

“Explaining a decision with up to 22 players mobbing you is impossible for a referee,” Uefa managing director of refereeing Roberto Rosetti said.

“It can lead to a breakdown in communication, with the beautiful game turning very ugly very quickly, which, everyone agrees, is bad for the image of football.

“Some decisions will, of course, always be debated. However, in a bid to improve the status quo we at Uefa want referees to explain more of their decisions to all teams competing at the upcoming tournament.

“How will we do this? The idea is simple: we ask that all teams ensure their captain is the only player who speaks to the referee. We ask the captains to ensure their teammates do not encroach upon and surround the referee, allowing direct conversations to take place in order that the decision be relayed in a timely and respectful manner.

“Importantly, we want only the captain from the team who wishes to discuss a decision to be able to approach the referee. It is the responsibility of the captain to ensure his teammates respect the referee, keep their distance and do not surround him.”

Onyl each team’s captain will be permitted to talk to the referee at Euro 2024 ( The FA via Getty Images )

Rosetti said any other player ignoring their captain’s advice and showing “any sign of disrespect or dissent” would be booked, much like rugby’s punishments for the same offence.

If the team’s goalkeeper is captain, an outfield player will be nominated to fulfil the captain’s role should an incident occur at the other end of the pitch, the Italian added.

Uefa’s move to improve behaviour follows the introduction of a trial by the game’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board, to create a captain-only zone around referees. Uefa’s initiative is not part of the trial, however, which is only open to competitions at third-tier domestic level and below.