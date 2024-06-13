Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Orangutan predicts Scotland v Germany results at Euro 2024

Holly Patrick
Thursday 13 June 2024 09:01
Comments
Close

Watch live as an "oracle" orangutan predicts the result of the opening Euro 2024 game between Germany and Scotland.

Walter, a 35-year-old Sumatran orangutan living at Dortmund Zoo, will make predictions for all matches involving the German national team as well as the final in July.

He previously predicted that Borussia Dortmund would win the 2014 cup final in the country against Bayern Munich, by picking up the Dortmund shirt and putting it on his head, however he was wrong as Bayern beat their opponents 2-0.

Twenty-four nations have qualified for the tournament, each with a guaranteed three matches to play in the group stage.

This summer will see the likes of England, Spain, France and hosts Germany all go head to head across the course of a month, hoping to displace Italy as reigning continental champions.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in