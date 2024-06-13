Watch live: Orangutan predicts Scotland v Germany results at Euro 2024

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as an "oracle" orangutan predicts the result of the opening Euro 2024 game between Germany and Scotland.

Walter, a 35-year-old Sumatran orangutan living at Dortmund Zoo, will make predictions for all matches involving the German national team as well as the final in July.

He previously predicted that Borussia Dortmund would win the 2014 cup final in the country against Bayern Munich, by picking up the Dortmund shirt and putting it on his head, however he was wrong as Bayern beat their opponents 2-0.

Twenty-four nations have qualified for the tournament, each with a guaranteed three matches to play in the group stage.

This summer will see the likes of England, Spain, France and hosts Germany all go head to head across the course of a month, hoping to displace Italy as reigning continental champions.