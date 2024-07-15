Watch live: Euro 2024 winners Spain arrive in Madrid ahead of parade

Support truly

The men’s national team of Spain have arrived at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport following their 2-1 victory over England in the Euro 2024 final.

This is the fourth time that Spain have won the tournament.

Players set off from Berlin this morning (15 July), as later today they’ll meet with the Spanish prime minister, before heading out on a parade around the streets of Madrid to celebrate with fans.

Spain were neck-and-neck with England until the 86th minute, when Mikel Oyarzabal put the team in front, securing their win.

Spain’s Yamal, who also plays for Barcelona, is the youngest player to ever play at, score at, and assist at the Euros, after he helped teammate Nico Williams secure Spain’s opening goal.

England almost had a shot at the title, following a goal from Cole Palmer in the 73rd minute of the game.

“Congratulations to Spain. They deserved a win not only tonight, but across the whole tournament,” England manager Gareth Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live.