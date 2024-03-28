Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Uefa could expand the size of squads at Euro 2024 after saying they will listen to managers who want to take more players. National teams were permitted to pick 26 players for Euro 2020, with Covid and the possibility of isolating anyone who contracted the virus leading to an expansion, and then the 2022 World Cup.

But while they were due to revert to 23-man parties for Euro 2024, several managers have called for larger squads, partly because of the huge numbers of injuries players have suffered this season.

And Uefa has suggested they could alter the regulations if enough managers are in favour of it, ahead of the deadline for squads on 8 June.

European football’s governing body said: “We have taken note of comments expressed by some national team coaches on the squad size for Euro 2024. A workshop with the participating teams will be held on 8 April and on that occasion, Uefa will listen to the views of the coaches.”

England manager Gareth Southgate, who had initially been in favour of reducing the numbers to 23, said this week that he could want more, adding that others may share his view. “There’s been a bit of talk amongst some of the coaches about possibly increasing that [size],” he said.

The Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman was more outspoken, saying: “It is very strange not to choose from 26 players. It is absurd to return to 23.”