Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Uefa set lofty target as tickets go on sale for Women’s Euro 2025

Switzerland host the competition next summer

Reuters
Tuesday 01 October 2024 12:54 BST
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Tickets for the women’s Euro 2025 tournament in Switzerland went on sale on Tuesday as Uefa made around 250,000 available to the general public.

European football’s governing body launched the sale at the Jungfraujoch pass, 3,454 metres above sea level, with a game between women’s football greats and future stars.

“In total, around 720,000 tickets are made available for the tournament,” Uefa said in a statement. “With this first ticket release, more than 250,000 tickets for all 31 matches of the tournament are available on a first come, first served basis.”

The cheapest tickets went on sale for 25 Swiss Francs ($29.51, £22.17) each.

Around 120,000 tickets will be reserved for the supporters of the 16 teams involved in the July 2-27 tournament in seven venues around Switzerland. The draw will be made on Dec. 16 in Lausanne.

“Ticket holders travelling within Switzerland will benefit from free public transport,” Uefa said.

“(Euro 2025) will be more than just a tournament, it will be another signpost that women’s football is on an unstoppable path,” Uefa managing director of women’s football Nadine Kessler said.

“Our goal is to sell all 720,000 tickets and we want fans from Switzerland, Europe and beyond to join us as we make history next summer.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in