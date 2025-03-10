Son Heung-min warns Tottenham to ‘take responsibility’ and cut out sloppy starts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Son Heung-min has warned inconsistent Tottenham must cut out sloppy starts if they want to progress into the Europa League quarter-finals at the expense of AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

An 84th-minute penalty from Spurs captain Son rescued a point from two goals down in a chaotic 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on Sunday.

It provided the club with much-needed minor lift after a flat display in Alkmaar last week resulted in a potentially damaging 1-0 loss in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Spurs’ season hinges on European progression after poor form during a difficult winter where a large number of key players were sidelined across the busiest time of the campaign.

Key trio Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke returned from lengthy absences on Sunday, but not for the first time Tottenham made a poor start and Son has stressed the need to improve for Thursday night.

“Everybody has to look at ourselves. Nobody will help us except on the pitch,” Son said.

“I think those guys who are playing need to take more responsibility as I always say and look, it’s been many, many times we have been sloppy, we start sloppy, get behind and then chase the game. It’s not ideal.

“We have to be very strong and make a step forward. You can’t always stay on the same stairs, you have to try to make a step forward as we move on.”

An air of anxiety was present in the Tottenham crowd for much of Sunday’s fixture, especially after a string of poor passes early on.

Postecoglou discussed the atmosphere post-match and acknowledged a fast opening on Thursday could prompt the fanbase.

Son told SpursPlay: “It is already past the game, so we have to look forward, be positive and take some tough moments because Thursday is another big game at home.

“We need everyone. From the supporters, players, staff, from the club, we need everybody with that game to turn it around.

“Look, quality doesn’t bring the wins. The games always need a mentality and the care and the performance. Hard work always matters.

“We need to be focused, take it seriously, respect our opponent and do everything we can to turn it around, especially at home.”

The actions of Son late on left Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola to rue what might have been, with his team set for sixth in the table until Kepa Arrizabalaga brought down the home captain with a slight touch eight minutes from time.

Iraola pointed out: “I think Son is very smart. I think Son does very well.

“I think he forgets about scoring, about everything and tries to buy time with Kepa to force the contact and he manages.

“Kepa gives him the chance to find the contact somehow and even if it is a slight touch or whatever, I was waiting for a referee decision.

“He has decided a penalty and it has cost us, yes.”