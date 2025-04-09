Spurs’ bid for Europa League glory is not driven by criticism – Brennan Johnson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brennan Johnson insisted Tottenham’s bid to taste Europa League glory was not being driven by silencing their critics.

Spurs host Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg, eager to continue in the competition to salvage a poor season, which has seen them drop to 14th in the Premier League.

Scrutiny on boss Ange Postecoglou seems at an all-time high, while on Tuesday night, fans of rivals Arsenal chanted ‘are you Tottenham in disguise?’ after a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid, but 16-goal Johnson played down talk of a trophy being the perfect response.

“Personally, I just want to win it for the group of players and the staff,” Johnson said. “I don’t really care about what other people sing and the critics to be honest. I feel like I switched off from that a long time ago.

“I love the lads, all the players in the squad, all the staff, the management team. I feel like we’ve created a real tight-knit group.

“I feel like we’ve all been under a lot of criticism, maybe different people at different points, so it’s something that we can all kind of relate to. So, we all have that understanding with each other.

“When it comes to tournaments like this and being able to progress, it’s something that we just want to do for each other because at the end of the day, we’ve had some tough times and there’d be no better joy to celebrate with the people that have had to go through it like I have as well.”

A notable incident from Sunday was also discussed after Mathys Tel was allowed to take a stoppage-time penalty in a 3-1 win over Southampton, despite Johnson being on a hat-trick.

When Postecoglou was quizzed on the topic, he described it as the latest example of “turning gold into crap” when it came to Tottenham.

Johnson added: “All of us attacking players, if there’s a chance to score from 12 yards without it being contested, all of us would want to take it.

“Once the decision had been made, it’s not really my nature to argue or have a fight about who takes a penalty.

“I’ve been in that situation before, where people are really reluctant to let someone else have a penalty and it can put you off. So, once the ball was with Mathys, I just wanted to get on the edge of the box and support him.”