When is the Europa League final and where is it being held this year?
The winner of the final will also secure automatic qualification to the Champions League
Rangers will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final to determine the winner of what has been a thrilling competition so far.
Rangers pulled off a stirring comeback at Ibrox against RB Leipzig in the second leg of their semi-final to reach their first European final since 2008.
It means Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have knocked out two Bundesliga sides to reach the final, after also defeating Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.
And they will now face a third German side as they prepare to take on Eintracht, who knocked out 10-man West Ham to set up a clash with the Scottish champions.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League final.
When is it?
The Europa League final will take place on Wednesday 18 May. Kick-off will be at 8pm BST.
Where is it?
It will be held in Seville, Spain - with the final taking place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.
How can I watch it?
The Europa League final will be shown live on BT Sport.
Route to the final
Rangers
Borussia Dortmund (6-4)
Red Star Belgrade (4-2)
Braga (3-2)
RB Leipzig (3-2)
Eintracht Frankfurt
Real Betis (3-2)
Barcelona (4-3)
West Ham (3-1)
Who is the favourite?
Rangers: 21/10
Eintracht Frankfurt: 5/4
