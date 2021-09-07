European Super League still ‘alive’, insists Barcelona chairman

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted the European Super League is still “alive”, despite only three clubs still being involved.

The heavily-criticised tournament was announced back in April with 12 clubs attached including six from the Premier League.

Barca, Real Madrid and Juventus are the last sides standing with the other nine withdrawing and signing agreements with Uefa that say they won’t repeat their actions.

The competition is seemingly doomed but Laporta said his club are moving forward with plans.

“The project is alive. The three clubs who are defending the project are winning all the court cases,” Laporta told television channel Esport 3.

“Uefa cannot stop it, and the pressure on English clubs, who were those behind the plans, hasn’t had any effect. Granted, it could have been presented in a better way.”

During the interview, Laporta also said when he took over as the club’s president earlier this year he tried to re-sign Neymar. The star forward left the Spanish giants in 2017 to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“We tried to sign Neymar. He contacted us, and he wanted to come - he was crazy to come back to the club.

“However, back then we interpreted (LaLiga’s) Financial Fair Play in another way. If we hadn’t have done so, we wouldn’t have made him an offer.”