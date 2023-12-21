Super League celebrates ruling: ‘The Uefa monopoly is over. Football is free’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The backers of the proposed European Super League have declared that “football is free” after winning a legal challenge against Uefa and Fifa.

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice found that the two governing bodies had acted against European Union law in blocking the controversial proposals for a breakaway league formed of Europe’s top clubs.

The landmark judgement found that Uefa and Fifa were “abusing a dominant position”, though stressed that the ruling does not mean the Super League proposal must be approved.

Regardless, A22 Sports — the organisation behind the breakaway proposals — have heralded the news as a significant step as they press ahead with plans to get the Super League off the ground.

“We have won the right to compete,” Bernd Reichart, chief executive, said. “The UEFA-monopoly is over. Football is FREE. Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction AND free to determine their own futures.

“For fans: We propose free viewing of all Super League matches. For clubs: Revenues and solidarity spending will be guaranteed.”

The original Super League proposal was launched in April 2021, but collapsed after significant opposition from fans led to the withdrawal of the six Premier League clubs included.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have continued to back the plans, with A22 insisting that it could grow commerical revenues to invest back into the footballing pyramid.

The company has said it will lay out new, detailed plans for both a men’s and women’s competition later on Thursday.

A22 said ahead of a livestream: “Following today’s landmark ruling, A22 announces a new proposal for men’s and women’s midweek European Competitions with participation based on sporting merit with promotion/relegation and no permanent members.

“Fans [will be] able to view live matches for free on new state-of-the-art digital streaming platform.”

However, In light of the ruling, LaLiga put out a statement condemning the European Super League as a “selfish and elitist model”.

They wrote on Twitter/X: “Today, more than ever, we reiterate that the “Super League” is a selfish and elitist model. Anything that is not fully open, with direct access only through the domestic leagues, season by season, is a closed format. European football has spoken. Listen. #EarnItOnThePitch”