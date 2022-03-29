Barcelona president confirms two transfers ‘closed’ and rules out Lionel Messi return

Joan Laporta has ruled out the prospect of a return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi, but confirmed that the club have agreed deals that will see two players join the club in the summer.

The Barcelona president said that they were “not considering” the potential availability of Messi, who departed the club last summer.

The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or has struggled for fitness and form since joining Paris Saint-Germain, and was recently booed by home fans frustrated by the French capital club’s early exit from the Champions League.

That has led some to suggest that Messi may wish to reunite with Barcelona, having spent more than 20 years in Catalonia after joining as a 13-year-old.

Laporta appears to have quashed the rumour, and insisted that manager Xavi and the club’s hierarchy are focussed on developing the next generation.

“I’ve not received a single message from Leo or his camp in that direction,” Laporta said to radio station RAC1 on Monday.

“At the moment, we’re not considering it. We’re building a young team that is starting to click.

“Leo is Leo, he is the best in the world, but we are not contemplating his return.

“Our relationship isn’t as fluid now he’s in Paris. It was not easy for me. I would have liked things to work out differently. But I could not put the club at risk. I think we did what we had to do. We don’t speak like before.”

Barcelona have reportedly agreed deals with AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen that will allow the pair to join the club during the summer transfer window.

Both have expiring contracts and were able to negotiate with interested clubs from January.

Without specifically confirming their arrivals, Laporta hinted that contracts had been signed by the two players.

“We have closed two signings already,” the two-time president of Barcelona said. “I can’t give names. Let’s just say one could be a centre-back and the other a midfielder.”

The Spanish giants have also been heavily connected with Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker is likely to be the prized player on the market come the transfer window as he seeks a new challenge away from Borussia Dortmund.

While a move to the Camp Nou is said to appeal to Haaland, Laporta does not think that Barcelona are able to afford the 21-year-old.

He said: “We would not accept the financial conditions that have reached me, even if we could.”