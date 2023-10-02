Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Messi vs Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has 25 clean sheets in 45 games for Liverpool this season, but he faces his sternest test yet when he comes up against Lionel Messi in his own backyard on Wednesday night.

The Dutch centre-back was crowned PFA Player of the Year this week, becoming the first defender to earn the award since John Terry in 2005, and Van Dijk will need to emulate the former England captain on Wednesday evening if Liverpool are to succeed in silencing the Catalan crowd; Terry was able to prevent Messi from scoring against Chelsea in all eight games that he played against Barcelona.

Messi has been deployed out wide for Barca in most games this season, but expect him to cut inside often on Wednesday night, or even drift into midfield before driving at Liverpool’s central defence.

The fans at the Nou Camp will be in a confident mood after Barca secured a fourth La Liga title in five years on Saturday, but Ernesto Valverde’s side have been criticised for being too reliant on Messi this season. The Argentine forward has 46 goals and 22 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions, so if Van Dijk can stop Messi, the rest of the result may take care of itself for Liverpool…

Rakitic vs Fabinho

Liverpool’s midfield was clearly the weakest component of Jurgen Klopp’s team last season, and the club made a concerted effort to strengthen the squad in that area over the summer, with the signings of Fabinho and Naby Keita.

Liverpool’s midfield has indeed looked noticeably better this season, as the above additions have added quality and depth, but Liverpool’s midfield mettle will truly be tested against Barcelona, who will expect Rakitic to pull the strings at the Nou Camp. Fabinho is likely to re-enter the Liverpool line-up and it will be crucial for the Brazilian to cut off Rakitic’s supply of passes to Messi and Luis Suarez.

If Fabinho can do that, the next step is to provide Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with possession as quickly as possible. Bypassing Barca’s midfield by looking out wide is a better option for Fabinho than trying to play through the likes of Rakitic and Sergio Busquets.

Semedo vs Mane

Mane’s greatest attribute is his blistering pace, but Semedo is no slouch. If anyone can keep up with Liverpool’s Senegalese winger, it is Barcelona’s Portuguese right-back.

Semedo will be wary of Mane’s runs but should also be able to match them, and the 25-year-old will be supported defensively by Barca veteran Gerard Pique, who is having one of the best seasons of his career.

With Roberto Firmino’s inclusion in the Liverpool squad still in doubt, due to the Brazilian forward’s ankle injury, it is vital that Mane steps up for Klopp’s team. The 27-year-old has frequently demonstrated his ability to score in the biggest games for Liverpool, but he will need to be absolutely clinical at the Nou Camp.

Should Divock Origi or Daniel Sturridge start in Firmino’s place, they will need to help Mane by occupying Pique and allowing the Senegal international opportunities to cut inside and test Semedo’s defensive nous, rather than just his pace.