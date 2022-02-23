Neymar reveals he ‘tried everything’ to secure Barcelona return

Neymar has confirmed that he “tried everything” to force through a return to Barcelona during the summer of 2019.

The Brazilian was heavily linked with a move that would take him back to the Catalan club, who he departed for Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee, during that transfer window, though talks eventually broke down.

Neymar had been keen to reunite with Lionel Messi, who signed for PSG last summer after Barcelona’s financial issues meant Messi became a free agent.

Confirming that he had done all the could to try and go back to La Liga, the 30-year-old explained that he is happy to again be alongside the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I tried to return to Barca,” Neymar revealed to the Fenomenos podcast. “We tried everything, but it wasn’t possible.

“I am very happy Leo had the opportunity to come [to PSG]. He is my friend and we get on very well.”

PSG are top of Ligue 1, 13 points clear of Marseille, despite both Neymar and Messi missing chunks of the season with injury.

The Brazilian missed more than two months after damaging ligaments in his ankle.

He later revealed on the Fenomenos podcast that a move to MLS is potentially an appealing one as he maps out his future.

“I’d love to play in the MLS actually,” Neymar confessed. “I’d love to play there at least for a season. First of all their season is shorter, so I’d get three months vacation.

“I joke with my friends that I will retire when I’m 32, but it’s just a joke - I don’t know. Honestly, I will play until I’m mentally tired. If my mental health is ok and my body is well physically, I think I’ll still last a few years.

“But my mental health is the most important thing.”