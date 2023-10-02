Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ajax really are fearless

Ajax played like the home team on Tuesday night. Erik ten Hag’s men marauded into challenges, pressed the Tottenham defence with verve and ran at Hugo Lloris’ goal as if magnetised.

Every move was committed with such vigour that one would think Ten Hag was controlling his team with an Xbox controller, his finger glued to the sprint button.

There was a moment in the opening minutes when right-back Joel Veltman, who had raced all the way into the Tottenham box, slid in on Jan Vertonghen as the former Ajax defender attempted to clear the ball. Was it necessary? Not really, but it was that sort of determination that unsettled Spurs in the first half.

Every Ajax move oozed self-confidence and the Dutch side clearly feel that they belong at this level, rather than seeing this year’s Champions League venture as the anomaly that many football fans seem to think it is.

Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Show all 23 1 / 23 Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax We run the rule over the two teams after a tough night for Tottenham. AFP Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Hugo Lloris − 6 Was left utterly helpless for Ajax’s first goal, with his defence akimbo and Donny van de Beek breathing down his neck. Made a very smart stop to deny the same player just moments later. Getty Images Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Toby Alderweireld − 6 Struggled in the very early stages, as did every player in white. But improved after Jan Vertonghen’s nasty head injury, which forced Spurs to switch to playing four at the back. REUTERS Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Davinson Sanchez − 6 Like Toby Alderweireld, improved immeasurably after the tactical switch. Was kept busy in a nervy first-half, although did do very well to twice catch up with threatening Ajax counter-attacks. Getty Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Jan Vertonghen − 6 Bravely attempted to battle on after a nasty clash of heads with team-mate Toby Alderweireld left him looking like a considerably better groomed Terry Butcher. Wisely substituted himself and appeared to be in danger of collapsing on the touchline, although fortunately made a recovery in the Tottenham dressing room. Getty Images Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Kieran Trippier − 5 Tottenham’s three at the back system was designed to protect Kieran Trippier’s flaws, but he made an inauspicious start to this match, playing Donny van de Beek onside for Ajax’s opener. Didn’t get much better and overhit a number of passes in the second-half, which resulted in a chorus of groans. Man City via Getty Images Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Victor Wanyama − 5 What a player he was before his knee unfortunately crumbled to dust at the start of last season. In fairness he began to get a grip on the game after a painfully shaky start, but he remains a weakness. Getty Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Christian Eriksen − 6 A difficult night for the Dane, who was often caught in two minds over whether to remain alongside Victor Wanyama in Tottenham’s midfield or glide forward. Did get much better in the second-half, although he is capable of much, much more. Spurs will need him to step up in Amsterdam. Getty Images Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Dele − 6 Has been running on empty for at least a fortnight now. Like the vast majority of Tottenham’s players, improved after the tactical switch and had a good chance to equalise at the start of the second-half, instead wastefully heading over the bar. He deserves some time off, to be frank. Getty Images Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Danny Rose − 5 He just cannot resist diving in, can he? Woefully disorganised in the opening exchanges and could have been sent off for petulantly lashing out at Joel Veltman. Bombed forward well but not his greatest night. Getty Images Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Lucas Moura − 5 Barely noticed he was playing. Kept exceptionally quiet by Ajax’s kindergarteners at the back. Getty Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Fernando Llorente − 5 In many ways, the quintessential Fernando Llorente performance. Ugly, gutsy, clumsy, ever so slightly amusing and not especially that effective: tried hard but spurned one of Tottenham’s best chances when he headed wide under little pressure in the first-half. AFP Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Andre Onan − 6 Didn’t have an awful lot to do. Difficult to think of what to write really, so here are some stats: 2 clearances, 16 passes, 15 of which were long balls. Interesting! Also did his fair share of time-wasting, the rotter. REUTERS Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Joel Veltman − 6 Spent much of this match in a petty two-man war with Danny Rose. When he wasn’t pulling the full-back’s shirt or himself being dragged back he was effective going forward, combining nicely with the standout Donny van de Beek. Getty Images Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Daley Blind − 7 The veteran Dutchman enjoyed a successful return to England. Marking Fernando Llorente isn’t an especially onerous task but he did it well enough, and his pace helped him keep Lucas Moura equally quiet on the rare occasions Spurs were able to counter-attack. AFP/Getty Images Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Matthijs de Ligt − 7 Matthjis de Ligt is nineteen. Nineteen! The youngest ever player to captain his team in a Champions League semi-final was suitably composed this evening, keeping Fernando Llorente quiet and impressing with his silky smooth passing range. AFP/Getty Images Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Nicolas Tagliafico − 6 Booked for rashly diving in on Christian Eriksen when the rest of Ajax’s defence were well positioned. Solid apart from that. Getty Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Lasse Schone − 7 A wonderfully workmanlike performance in the middle of the two child geniuses either side of him. Three tackles. One clearance. One interception. He is the oil which keeps this impossibly slick Ajax team running so very smoothly. REUTERS Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Frenkie De Jong − 8 Hard to believe he is just 21-years-old, when he plays with all the languid composure of Xavi winding down his career at Al Saad in the Qatar Stars League. Everything comes so naturally to him. Had a field day against the statuesque Victor Wanyama: no player completed more passes. Getty Images Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Hakim Ziyech − 8 To describe his defence-bisecting through ball as merely an ‘assist’ does it a disservice. In reality it was as effective and aesthetically pleasing as a goal, putting it on a plate for Donny van de Beek to open the scoring. Getty Images Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Donny van de Beek − 8 Took his goal wonderfully well, holding the line and then waiting nervelessly for Hugo Lloris to make his move. Almost doubled Ajax’s advantage just a few moments later. Action Images via Reuters Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax David Neres − 6 Gave Kieran Trippier a thoroughly uncomfortable evening, pinning the Englishman back for long periods and thoroughly ruining Mauricio Pochettino’s three at the back gameplan. Getty Images Player ratings: Spurs vs Ajax Dusan Tadic − 7 What on earth have Ajax done with the inconsistent maverick that so frustrated Southampton supporters for four seasons? Played his part in the opening goal and was an entertainingly buzzy presence throughout. UEFA via Getty Images

Van de Beek is the hidden gem of this Ajax side

Ajax’s 19-year-old centre-back Matthjis de Ligt and Barcelona-bound midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21, have gotten all the plaudits in recent months. But Donny van de Beek is only 22 and is as crucial to the Dutch side as his afore-mentioned compatriots.

The midfielder set the tone early on Tuesday night by dispossessing Davinson Sanchez ruthlessly, before bearing down on a goal like a man possessed. He was central to the creativity and swiftness of so many of Ajax’s attacking moves throughout the evening, but could also be seen tracking back to break up Tottenham moves with well-timed tackles.

Importantly, he also took his goal with supreme confidence. There was a hint of offside, but the midfielder timed his run well to catch out the Spurs defenders, who seemed to freeze with the rest of the footballing world. Fitting then that the Dutchman should provide an ice-cold finish, but not before feinting to pick the perfect moment to beat Lloris.

Donny van de Beek celebrates putting Ajax ahead (AFP/Getty Images)

Spurs are a better side with Sissoko playing

There was a time when Moussa Sissoko was a source of amusement for many followers of the Premier League. His ungainly stride suggests a clumsiness, and even Tottenham fans once struggled to take the midfielder seriously.

This season, though, he has been a revelation. His performance against Chelsea at Wembley in November stands out as emblematic of the Frenchman’s talents, but his greatest asset is arguably his ability to pull up his fellow midfielders’ socks, figuratively speaking.

When he arrived on the pitch in place of Vertonghen on Tuesday evening, he took hold of the game for Spurs. He was winning challenges, spraying inch-perfect cross-field balls, and lending an assurance to his midfield partner Victor Wanyama. Who would have thought it?

Football is not taking concussions seriously enough

Towards the end of the first half, Tottenham centre-backs Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld collided with one another and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana in the opposition box.

The two Belgian defenders were both in pain but it was Vertonghen who ultimately failed to recover, exhibiting concussion-like symptoms. In fact, the centre-back looked almost unconscious as he was helped off the pitch.

Spurs’ medical staff sent Vertonghen back on, having checked his condition, but Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz stopped the game after recognising that the Belgium international was still not right.

There have been significant efforts in the NFL to combat concussion problems in recent years, and these efforts have seen a decrease in diagnoses. Maybe it’s time for football to realise that the issue doesn’t just exist across the pond.

Jan Vertonghen was unable to continue after suffering a head injury in the first half (Getty Images)

Tottenham are not out of it yet

In the first half, Tottenham were out-thought and out-fought. Ajax unsettled the north London side from the moment the first whistle was blown, and capitalised early on with Van de Beek’s goal. But Pochettino’s team emerged for the second half a much improved outfit.

Vertonghen’s unfortunate head injury had already forced the Argentine to bring on Sissoko – who immediately set about turning in the best performance of any Spurs player on the evening – and the Tottenham manager took that moment to switch to four at the back.

These changes should be taken into consideration when Spurs travel to Amsterdam next week for the second leg, as they may be vital if the Premier League club are to level the tie, or even win it.