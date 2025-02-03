Five of the best deadline-day deals for Premier League clubs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transfer deadline day produced a flurry of activity and some eye-catching deals for Premier League clubs.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best moves made during a busy final 24 hours of the winter transfer window.

Evan Ferguson

Republic of Ireland forward Evan Ferguson completed a loan switch to West Ham from Brighton midway through Monday’s deadline day to reunite with old boss Graham Potter. Ferguson was one of the hottest properties in British football during a breakthrough 2022-23 campaign, but struggled for regular chances after some managerial changes at the Amex and went 11 months without a goal. If Potter can work his magic with Ferguson again, it could prove an astute move for all parties.

Marco Asensio

Aston Villa were able to bring in the vastly experienced Marco Asensio on loan during a busy final few days. Asensio, who spent nine years at Real Madrid, is an established Spanish international and will provide much-needed depth for Unai Emery. Versatile as a winger or attacking midfielder, the 29-year-old has largely been a bit-part player since he joined Paris St Germain two years ago and the jury will be out on how he fares in the Premier League.

Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel was one of the most high-profile players linked with a move during the winter transfer window and, after he seemingly turned down Tottenham last week, the 19-year-old performed a U-turn and was convinced to join Spurs after a chat with Ange Postecoglou. It has been a difficult first half of the season for the attacker, but after he scored 10 goals during the 2023-24 term, he will aim to rediscover his best form in north London.

Ben Chilwell

England international Ben Chilwell has endured a torrid 18 months after he struggled with injury issues under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea before current Blues boss Enzo Maresca quickly decided the left-back would not be part of his plans. Chilwell, who represented England as recently as last year, has been offered a lifeline to get his career back on track at Crystal Palace and will aim to catch the eye of new England head coach Thomas Tuchel during this short-term loan.

Nico Gonzalez

Manchester City’s much-needed rebuild continued with the late swoop for midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Porto in a 60 million euros (£49.9m) deal. Gonzalez appears to tick a lot of boxes for Pep Guardiola, with the 23-year-old a former Barcelona academy graduate before he forced his way into their first-team in 2021. A loan at Valencia was followed by a permanent move to Porto two years ago, but he will now continue his career in England and aim to help City return to past glories.