Fulham eyeing surprise swoop for Brighton star Evan Ferguson
The Irish striker is struggling for game-time with the Seagulls after injury
Fulham are investigating a deal for Evan Ferguson in the January transfer window.
Marco Silva wants to boost his forward options in what is shaping up to be a promising season, and the Brighton striker is being looked at as a serious option.
Injury has seen Ferguson’s promising career lose some momentum after immediate impact for Brighton at the start of last season, with manager Fabian Hurzeler now enjoying a wealth of attacking options.
Although the German recently denied that the 20-year-old is available, and while Brighton see him as a bright prospect for the future, Fulham are willing to test that stance.
The London club are hoping a loan deal until the end of the season may be possible, as they believe it could be an option that is best for all parties.
Ferguson needs consistent minutes after his injury lay-off, with Brighton’s form currently making that difficult. Fulham can offer that in favourable conditions, as they aim for European football.
