Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Roma match abandoned after Evan Ndicka collapses against Udinese

The Ivory Coast international was taken to hospital for checks

Sports Staff
Sunday 14 April 2024 20:46
Comments
Roma’s Evan Ndicka receives treatment on the pitch after collapsing during the Serie A clash with Udinese (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Roma’s Evan Ndicka receives treatment on the pitch after collapsing during the Serie A clash with Udinese (Andrea Bressanutti/AP) (AP)

Sunday’s Serie A clash between Udinese and Roma was abandoned after Ivory Coast international Evan Ndicka collapsed on the pitch.

The 24-year-old Roma defender went down off the ball with 72 minutes played at the Bluenergy Stadium and was carried off on a stretcher after treatment, giving a thumbs-up gesture.

His club later confirmed that the former Auxerre and Eintracht Frankfurt player was conscious and had been taken to hospital for checks.

AS Roma’s Evan Ndicka in action with Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic (REUTERS)
Evan Ndicka was taken off the pitch on a stretcher (REUTERS)

A statement on Roma’s official X – formerly Twitter – account read: “Following the on-field medical emergency involving Evan Ndicka, the match between Udinese and Roma has been suspended.

“The player is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further checks. Forza Evan, we are all with you!”

Udinese tweeted simply: “We are with you, Ndicka.”

Roberto Pereyra had given the home side the lead before the break, but Romelu Lukaku made it 1-1 with 64 minutes gone.

The score was 1-1 when Ndicka fell to the ground in the 71st minute — with the action at the other end of the field — and started pointing at his chest.

The players and the referee frantically called for medical assistance. Ndicka was able to put his thumb up to the crowd as the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international was stretchered off barely two minutes later.

Roma coach Daniele De Rossi immediately followed them down the tunnel. When he returned, he talked to his players and also spoke with Udinese counterpart Andrea Sottil.

Fans then applauded the announcement that the match would be continued at a later date.

Includes reporting from agencies

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in