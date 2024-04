Roma match abandoned after Evan Ndicka collapses against Udinese

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sunday’s Serie A clash between Udinese and Roma was abandoned after Ivory Coast international Evan Ndicka collapsed on the pitch.

The 24-year-old Roma defender went down off the ball with 72 minutes played at the Bluenergy Stadium and was carried off on a stretcher after treatment, giving a thumbs-up gesture.

His club later confirmed that the former Auxerre and Eintracht Frankfurt player was conscious and had been taken to hospital for checks.

AS Roma’s Evan Ndicka in action with Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic ( REUTERS )

Evan Ndicka was taken off the pitch on a stretcher ( REUTERS )

A statement on Roma’s official X – formerly Twitter – account read: “Following the on-field medical emergency involving Evan Ndicka, the match between Udinese and Roma has been suspended.

“The player is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further checks. Forza Evan, we are all with you!”

Udinese tweeted simply: “We are with you, Ndicka.”

Roberto Pereyra had given the home side the lead before the break, but Romelu Lukaku made it 1-1 with 64 minutes gone.

The score was 1-1 when Ndicka fell to the ground in the 71st minute — with the action at the other end of the field — and started pointing at his chest.

The players and the referee frantically called for medical assistance. Ndicka was able to put his thumb up to the crowd as the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international was stretchered off barely two minutes later.

Roma coach Daniele De Rossi immediately followed them down the tunnel. When he returned, he talked to his players and also spoke with Udinese counterpart Andrea Sottil.

Fans then applauded the announcement that the match would be continued at a later date.

Includes reporting from agencies