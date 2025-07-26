Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Morgan Gibbs-White signs new three-year deal with Nottingham Forest

The news will end speculation linking him with a move in the current transfer window.

Andy Hampson
Saturday 26 July 2025 23:17 BST
Morgan Gibbs-White has signed a new deal at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Morgan Gibbs-White has signed a new deal at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Morgan Gibbs-White has dashed Tottenham’s hopes of signing him by committing to a “record” new contract at Nottingham Forest.

It represents a remarkable turnaround from earlier this month when Spurs appeared to have triggered the £60million release clause in the 25-year-old’s previous deal at the City Ground.

However, a potential move stalled as Forest threatened legal action over an alleged illegal approach for the player.

After weeks of uncertainty, Gibbs-White now appears to have been convinced by the ambition of Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and has agreed to stay on improved terms.

The club posted on X: “A statement of intent from our owner Evangelos Marinakis, as Morgan Gibbs-White signs a record deal at the Club until the summer of 2028.”

Marinakis added on the club’s website: “Morgan is a special player – not just in terms of talent, but character and mentality. He represents everything we want this football club to be – he is a winner, talented, ambitious, fearless and proud.

“There was significant interest from various clubs, but we were determined to build our future with Morgan at the heart of it.  I promised our fans we would not only compete, but grow stronger and stronger every season.  Today is another big step in that journey.”

Gibbs-White, who joined Forest from Wolves three years ago, shone last season as the East Midlands side finished seventh in the Premier League.

He said:  “I’ve felt at home at Forest from the moment I arrived. The support from the fans, my team-mates, and everyone around the club has been unbelievable.

“I believe in what we’re building here – and with the backing of Mr Marinakis and the enormous ambition he has, I want to be part of making something special. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in