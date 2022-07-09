Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Words are a struggle’ for Simone Magill after tournament-ending injury

The 27-year-old joined Aston Villa last week after spending nine years at Everton.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 09 July 2022 17:25
Simone Magill suffered a knee injury in Northern Ireland’s Euro 2022 opener against Norway (Nigel French/PA)
Simone Magill suffered a knee injury in Northern Ireland’s Euro 2022 opener against Norway (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)

Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill says “words are a struggle right now” after her Euro 2022 tournament was ended by an ACL injury.

Magill, who only joined Aston Villa last week, faces a long spell on the sidelines after being injured in Northern Ireland’s 4-1 defeat to Norway on Thursday.

The 27-year-old came off with just over 10 minutes remaining of Northern Ireland’s maiden game at a major tournament, with scans on Friday confirming her competition was over.

“Words are a struggle right now,” Magill wrote on Twitter.

Recommended

“Playing in a major tournament was always the dream. So glad I made it here – nothing will ever take that away from me.

“The fans you were absolutely incredible Thursday night, you make me so proud and honoured to wear the shirt, I had a tear in my eye walking out to the sea of green, it was everything I dreamed of.

“Although it might be some time before I pull a shirt on and cross the white line again I know walking out there Thursday night will live with me forever. Thanks for all your messages.”

Team-mate Demi Vance echoed Magill’s thoughts as she told a Northern Ireland press conference: “It’s hard to find the words for it.

“There’s no right time for this injury to happen and it’s unfortunate for Simone, and us as a team, that it’s happened at a major tournament.

“We’re a big family and we’ll rally round her, and the next two games will be for her.”

Magill, the first Northern Ireland international to sign a full-time professional contract in the women’s game, helped Everton reach two FA Cup finals during a nine-year spell on Merseyside.

Recommended

She switched Women’s Super League clubs after her Everton contract expired at the end of June.

“Everyone at Aston Villa extends our thoughts to Simone and wishes her the very best in her rehabilitation,” Magill’s new club said in a statement on Friday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in