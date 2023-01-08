Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is set to be sidelined for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury he sustained in Friday night’s FA Cup defeat by Manchester United.

Everton confirmed the news following a scan and said Iwobi’s injury will be “managed conservatively” by their medical team.

Iwobi was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half at Old Trafford after being caught in a challenge by Tyrell Malacia.

The news will come as a blow to Blues boss Frank Lampard, who has started the Nigerian in all but one of the club’s 21 games in all competitions this season.