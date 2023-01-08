Jump to content

Alex Iwobi injury: Everton midfielder faces three weeks out of action

Iwobi left the pitch on a stretcher during Friday’s loss to Manchester United

Mark Staniforth
Sunday 08 January 2023 11:22
Everton’s Alex Iwobi lies injured on the pitch

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is set to be sidelined for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury he sustained in Friday night’s FA Cup defeat by Manchester United.

Everton confirmed the news following a scan and said Iwobi’s injury will be “managed conservatively” by their medical team.

Iwobi was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half at Old Trafford after being caught in a challenge by Tyrell Malacia.

The news will come as a blow to Blues boss Frank Lampard, who has started the Nigerian in all but one of the club’s 21 games in all competitions this season.

