Aston Villa could move level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League if they emerge with three points from a tough trip to Everton.

With Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders not in action this weekend, Unai Emery’s side could join them on 45 points for the season, though the visitors require to large a goal difference swing to take top spot.

Not that their hosts are likely to simply fold to defeat, with Sean Dyche in need of a win after a run of three successive defeats over the festive period.

The galvanising effect of the sizeable points deduction levied against them in November seems to have worn off, and Dyche will know that his side need a positive result to kickstart the new year.

When is Everton vs Aston Villa?

Everton vs Aston Villa is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 14 January at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the latter channel from 1pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Dwight McNeil will miss this game after injury, but Sean Dyche suggested that the winger’s issue is not as bad as first feared. It may also be too soon for Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ashley Young, while Idrissa Gueye has joined up with Senegal after overcoming his calf problem.

Pau Torres was absent from Aston Villa’s FA Cup win against Middlesbrough after aggravating an ankle injury having made his return to action off the bench against Burnley. The Spanish defender was due back in training ahead of this game but may again be handed a bit-part role. Boubacar Kamara has served a three-match suspension and should be back to start in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Doucoure, Onana, Garner, Danjuma; Calvert-Lewin.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Ramsey; Bailey; Watkins.

Odds

Everton win 9/5

Draw 5/2

Aston Villa win 25/20

Prediction

A draw. Everton 1-1 Aston Villa