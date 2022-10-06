Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Everton will only have to pay Wolves £4.5 million to buy Conor Coady.

The defender has made a huge impact in his brief spell at Goodison Park after he was surprisingly allowed to leave Molineux on loan and the Merseyside club are likely to trigger the option in the deal to sign him for a cut-price fee.

Coady, who scored his first goal for Everton in Saturday’s win at Southampton, captained the Toffees on just his sixth appearance for them and has formed a fine partnership at the back with James Tarkowski as Frank Lampard’s side have got the best defensive record in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old was Wolves’ long-serving captain and only missed one Premier League match in four seasons before Bruno Lage dropped him at the start of the season and let him join Everton as he switched to a back four.

While Lage has since been sacked, Wolves are unable to recall Coady from Everton and would get just £4.5 million, plus add-ons, from his permanent departure.

While no decision has been formalised yet, Lampard has often praised his summer signing, who has excelled in a back four for Everton, and would probably be keen to keep him on a long-term basis.

Lage formed a new centre-back partnership of Nathan Collins and Max Kilman this summer but when the Irishman was suspended, midfielder Ruben Neves was chosen at the back.

Former Wolves director of football Kevin Thelwell has taken on the same role at Everton and helped bring Coady to Goodison Park as he and Lampard have had a successful summer in the transfer market.