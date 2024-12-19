Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dan Friedkin has declared his intention to “deliver extraordinary experiences that ignite people’s passions” in an open letter to Everton fans.

The Friedkin Group, led by the Texan billionaire, today completed its takeover of the Toffees, ending the turbulent tenure of Farhad Moshiri.

The deal for 99.5% of the club is believed to be worth in excess of £400m and Everton have become the 10th club in the Premier League to enjoy majority American control.

Friedkin, who has a net worth of £6.16bn according to Forbes, has been proposed as the chairman of Everton’s board, with Marc Watts serving as executive chairman.

The Friedkin Group also own Italian Serie A club Roma and Friedkin reiterated his delight that the takeover had finally been ratified by the Premier League.

He wrote: “I take immense pride in welcoming one of England’s most historic football clubs to our global family, The Friedkin Group. Everton represents a proud legacy, and we are honoured to become custodians of this great institution.

“The Friedkin Group is a diverse family of companies with a global footprint spanning industries such as sports, automotive, entertainment, hospitality, and adventure.

“Across all our endeavours, we strive to deliver extraordinary experiences that ignite people’s passions. We are thrilled to bring this ethos to Everton and the Liverpool City Region.

“Whilst we are new to the Club, we fully understand the vital role Everton plays in local culture, history, and the lives of Evertonians here and around the world.

“We are deeply committed to honouring this legacy while contributing positively to the community, economy, and people of this remarkable city.”