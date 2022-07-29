Jump to content
Everton fan who helped Ukrainian refugees scores penalty in pre-season friendly

The Toffees brought on Paul Stratton towards the end of the ‘match for peace’ against Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 29 July 2022 23:49
Everton’s Mason Holgate with fan Paul Stratton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
An Everton fan who has been working to help Ukrainian refugees was brought on to take a penalty during their pre-season friendly against Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park.

Paul Stratton, who used his time off from working for Liverpool Council to travel to Poland and hand out supplies to people fleeing the war, came on towards the end of the ‘match for peace’.

He was given instructions on the touchline by manager Frank Lampard before striding on to the pitch in full Toffees kit to take the penalty.

Stratton tucked away his spot-kick in front of the Gwladys Street End and celebrated in front of the fans before being congratulated by Everton’s players.

Everton led 3-0 at the time, with Dwight McNeil having climbed off the bench to score twice on his first Toffees appearance after Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring inside four minutes.

