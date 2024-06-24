Jack Harrison rejoins Everton on season-long loan from Leeds

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Harrison has rejoined Everton on a season-long loan from Leeds.

Harrison, 27, spent last season on loan at Goodison Park and the Toffees announced on Monday afternoon he would return for the 2024-25 campaign.

The winger told EvertonTV: “It’s brilliant to be back. Everton is a great club, there is a fantastic group of lads here and I’m excited to get started again with a full pre-season of training.

“Last year, I had a lot of enjoyment at the club. We had to face a lot of adversity but we were able to continue on and have a good season overall.

“There are a lot of reasons for wanting to return to Everton. I think the club in general – the fans, the staff, the manager (Sean Dyche), my team-mates – everyone made me feel really comfortable right away and that’s somewhere you want to be as a player. It’s a great place to play football.

“The other thing is I know I have a lot more to offer. That’s extra motivation for me to go back and prove to myself and to Everton Football Club that I can do more on the pitch. This season I’ll be able to have a full pre-season and hopefully hit the ground running.”