Frank Lampard’s Everton host Leicester in the Premier League tonight in the search of back-to-back league wins.

The Toffee’s side beat Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United last time out thanks to Anthony Gordon’s 27th-minute goal, which took a heavy deflection off United captain Harry Maguire, a win which could prove priceless in their battle to avoid relegation.

The Toffee’s find now themselves three points above Burnley in 18th, with a game in hand on the Clarets.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester were denied a point away at Newcastle on Sunday after Bruno Guimaraes scored a 95th-minute winner for the Magpies.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Everton vs Leicester?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 20 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately this game will not be televised live on TV but highlights will be available shortly after the final whistle.

Team news

Everton will assess the fitness of Yerry Mina and Donny dan de Beek, who have both been missing with thigh injuries.

Frank Lampard will still be without Tom Davies, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson, all of whom are long-term absentees.

Leicester are likely to welcome back James Maddison into the starting line-up after beginning on the bench at Newcastle on Sunday. With Wesley Fofana also set to return to the team after being rested at the weekend.

Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi are unavailable for Brendan Rodgers through injury.

Predicted Line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Söyüncü, Thomas, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka

Odds

Everton: 5/4

Draw: 12/5

Leicester: 21/10

Prediction

Leicester City and Everton could both end up scoring in what appears to be a good match-up, with little separating these two teams. Will be interesting to see how this one goes, with a good chance of a draw. We therefore think that it’s going to be a very close game. Everton 1-1 Leicester