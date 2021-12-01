Everton vs Liverpool player ratings as Mohamed Salah stars in Reds’ Merseyside derby victory

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Salah struck either side of half-time to ensure a huge win in an entertaining clash

Alex Pattle
Wednesday 01 December 2021 22:07
Comments
<p>Liverpool goalscorers Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah (L-R) </p>

Liverpool goalscorers Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah (L-R)

(PA)

Liverpool emerged victorious from the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday night, with Mohamed Salah starring yet again as the Reds downed rivals Everton with relative ease.

Jordan Henderson opened the scoring inside 10 minutes with a fine first-time finish from the edge of the box, before Salah doubled the lead for Jurgen Klopp’s side shortly thereafter – capping off a devastating counter-attack to do so.

Demarai Gray slotted a composed finish under Alisson to get Everton back into the game as Rafael Benitez faced his old club, but Salah would strike again after the break to effectively extinguish the home fans’ hopes.

The forward pounced on a terrible error by Seamus Coleman before scoring, and Diogo Jota produced a slick piece of skill and powerful shot to make it 4-1 as the final 10 minutes approached.

Here’s how each player fared.

Recommended

Everton

Jordan Pickford – 8: Could do nothing about Liverpool’s goals, and made numerous top saves throughout.

Seamus Coleman – 4: Awful mistake to give the ball away to Salah for Liverpool’s crucial third.

Ben Godfrey – 5: Made some important reads and interventions, but could not contend with the Red wave.

Michael Keane – 5: Movement was laboured, which is hardly ideal against a front three like Liverpool’s.

Lucas Digne – 5: Struggled to deal with Salah, as well as Alexander-Arnold’s overlapping runs and crosses.

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 5: Had his moments during Everton’s better spells, but those were few and far between.

Allan – 6: Failed to get the foothold on the game that his manager will have wanted.

Andros Townsend – 5: Did not make any particularly notable contributions. Made way for Fabian Delph in the second half.

Demarai Gray pulls one back for Everton late in the first half

(PA)

Demarai Gray – 7: Was his side’s best outlet, scoring with great composure. Booked for diving unfortunately.

Richarlison – 7: Assisted Gray’s goal to get Everton into the game.

Salomon Rondon – 5: Largely anonymous. Departed on the hour mark due to an injury, it seemed.

Substitutes: Anthony Gordon – 6; Fabian Delph – 5; Cenk Tosun – N/A.

Liverpool

Alisson – 6: Barely tested until Gray’s goal, which was hardly the goalkeeper’s fault.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7: Lively throughout, tested Pickford with a powerful, long-range effort. Also made a crucial interception to stop Gray from receiving the ball in a dangerous area.

Joel Matip – 6: Should have buried an early header when unmarked during a Liverpool corner.

Virgil van Dijk – 6: Had a relatively quiet first half. Main second-half contribution was firing a free-kick straight into the wall.

Andy Robertson – 8: Well up for this game, as you’d expect. Provided assists for Henderson’s opener and Jota’s goal.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with Andy Robertson

(REUTERS)

Jordan Henderson – 9: Opened the scoring with a fantastic first-time finish from the edge of the box. Assisted his team’s second goal. Was more vibrant than one usually expects. Terrific from kick-off until his late exit.

Fabinho – 6: Little to criticise in the case of the midfielder.

Thiago – 7: Provided some neat passes, keeping Liverpool ticking. Replaced by Milner with 15 minutes remaining.

Mohamed Salah – 9: Doubled the Reds’ lead with an accurate, curved finish across Pickford. Struck again in the second half to restore a two-goal lead.

Diogo Jota – 8: Was a nuisance to the hosts throughout, and scored a terrific goal after an inventive first touch.

Recommended

Sadio Mane – 6: Wasn’t at his most dangerous on this occasion. Did almost score with a long-range header, though.

Substitutes: James Milner – 6; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – N/A; Takumi Minamino – N/A.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in