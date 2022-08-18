Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football rumours: Manchester United circling loan deal for Christian Pulisic

The United States international is believed to be open to any move which gives him more playing time

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 18 August 2022 07:58
Comments
Christian Pulisic admits it has been a season of ‘ups and downs’ for Chelsea
Christian Pulisic admits it has been a season of ‘ups and downs’ for Chelsea
(Getty Images)

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly reached out to Chelsea about the possibility of signing forward Christian Pulisic on loan. The Times says the Red Devils are seeking a season-long move to help boost their attacking potency, while the United States international is believed to be open to any move which gives him more playing time.

Staying at Old Trafford, The Telegraph reports club bosses are also considering signing Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier. However, any move is likely to be dependent on whether they are able to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Crystal Palace.

Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz is reportedly wanted by Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Everton are apparently weighing an approach for Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz. According to the Daily Express, the 23-year-old is being considered as a replacement for injured England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Recommended

The Daily Mail reports Willian could make a return to the Premier League, with the 34-year-old set to open talks with Fulham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Could Lyon’s Houssem Aouar be heading to the City Ground? (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Houssem Aouar: French outlet L’Equipe says Nottingham Forest are yet to reach a financial agreement with the Lyon midfielder.

Naby Keita: Sky Sports Germany reports RB Leipzig have expressed interest in the Liverpool midfielder.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in