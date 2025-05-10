Quickfire double earns Everton victory at European hopefuls Fulham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton scored two goals in three minutes to dent Fulham’s European qualification hopes with a 3-1 win at Craven Cottage.

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring for the Cottagers but they failed to capitalise on their lead and Vitalii Mykolenko levelled in first-half stoppage time.

Michael Keane’s header put Everton in front and a mistake from Bernd Leno allowed Beto to add a quickfire third on a day where Brighton and Brentford, who are battling with Fulham for Conference League places, both took three points.

Victory for David Moyes’ men was their first since beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 on April 12.

Just two weeks after his crucial goal in Fulham’s fightback at Southampton, Emile Smith Rowe looked full of confidence as he set up the home side’s opener after 17 minutes.

He went on a slaloming run down the left and chipped a cross into the penalty area where striker Jimenez rose highest to power a header into the bottom-left corner.

It was all Fulham in the first half but manager Marco Silva, who was serving a touchline ban, would have wanted his men to learn from previous mistakes by converting more chances in order to avoid late heartbreak.

Former Toffees forward Alex Iwobi was at the heart of Fulham’s best chances. His most notable chance in the 39th minute saw him attempt a curling effort from the edge of the area which did not have enough bend and a rooted Jordan Pickford was happy to see it go past a post.

After allowing Jimenez to beat him in the air for the opener, Mykolenko made up for his earlier mishap to level in first-half time added on.

A corner saw the ball roll out to the left-back on the edge of the box, with his first-time shot deflecting off Andreas Pereira and wrong-footing Leno as the ball trickled into the net.

Everton posed a set-piece threat due to their size and made Fulham rue their missed chances as they took the lead with a second goal from a corner in the 70th minute.

Substitute Dwight McNeil’s whipped delivery was met by defender Keane at the back post and he nodded in what could well be his final Everton goal with his contract expiring in the summer.

The goal stood after a lengthy VAR review for a potential offside and it was not long before the Toffees grabbed a third to stun Craven Cottage.

Beto was played through and Fulham keeper Leno made a rare mistake as he allowed the striker’s side-foot shot to squirm under him and into the net.

Fulham were denied a late penalty for handball by VAR in second-half stoppage time as Everton held on for three points.