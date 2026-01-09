Everton ‘surprised’ by failed Michael Keane appeal over red card for pulling opponent’s hair

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton have pronounced themselves “surprised” and “disappointed” that their appeal against Michael Keane’s red card for pulling the hair of Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare failed.

Everton do not believe the centre-back’s behaviour met the definition of violent conduct, arguing his actions were relatively gentle and not intentional.

Keane ended up grabbing the forward’s hair as both jumped for a header and Everton launched a defence of the 32-year-old’s character, saying he had never previously been sent off for violent conduct and had always played “ethically”.

They had also hoped that, if banned, his punishment would be reduced but Keane is instead suspended for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Sunderland plus the Premier League matches with Aston Villa and Leeds.

Everton will also be without Jack Grealish against Sunderland after he was dismissed later in the 1-1 draw with Wolves, collecting two bookings for dissent.

Everton said in a statement: “Everton Football Club is disappointed to report than an appeal against Michael Keane’s dismissal in Wednesday’s Premier League fixture with Wolves has been rejected by an FA panel.

“Whilst the majority ruling of the three-person panel to uphold the dismissal and three game suspension is a decision we must accept, we are nevertheless surprised.

“We appealed in the firm belief the incident did not meet the threshold for violent conduct as defined in the rules, and that the action was neither forceful nor intentional.

Michael Keane of Everton pulls the hair of Tolu Arokodare of Wolves ( Getty Images )

“Our appeal was also lodged in support of Michael Keane, a player who plays the game with the highest ethical standards and who, prior to Wednesday, had never been dismissed for violent conduct in his career. It is our firm belief that the severity of the three-game suspension is clearly excessive, and we are surprised and disappointed that this point of appeal has also been rejected.”