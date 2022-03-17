Everton’s crunch Premier League clash with Newcastle on Thursday was held up for six minutes when a protester tied himself to one of the goalposts.

The man, who was wearing a T-shirt supporting a group called Just Stop Oil, entered the Goodison Park pitch early in the second half and attached himself to a post by wrapping something around his neck.

The match had to be stopped while security attempted to remove him. The man was eventually cut free using a pair of bolt cutters and was led from the ground, to boos from the crowd, by police.

Just Stop Oil were quick to claim responsibility for the stunt, issuing a statement via Facebook which read: “This evening, Louis, a 21-year-old supporter of Just Stop Oil, locked on to the goalpost at Goodison Park wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, causing the referee to briefly stop play.”

The environmental group’s statement went on to criticise the Government’s policy on North Sea oil.

A fan ties himself to the net in protest during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United (Getty Images)

The incident comes after an apparent attempt by the same group to disrupt Wednesday’s game between Arsenal and Liverpool but on that occasion a protester did not make it to the pitch.