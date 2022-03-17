Everton vs Newcastle delayed for six minutes after protester ties neck to goalpost
The man attached himself to a post by wrapping something around his neck
Everton’s crunch Premier League clash with Newcastle on Thursday was held up for six minutes when a protester tied himself to one of the goalposts.
The man, who was wearing a T-shirt supporting a group called Just Stop Oil, entered the Goodison Park pitch early in the second half and attached himself to a post by wrapping something around his neck.
The match had to be stopped while security attempted to remove him. The man was eventually cut free using a pair of bolt cutters and was led from the ground, to boos from the crowd, by police.
Just Stop Oil were quick to claim responsibility for the stunt, issuing a statement via Facebook which read: “This evening, Louis, a 21-year-old supporter of Just Stop Oil, locked on to the goalpost at Goodison Park wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, causing the referee to briefly stop play.”
The environmental group’s statement went on to criticise the Government’s policy on North Sea oil.
The incident comes after an apparent attempt by the same group to disrupt Wednesday’s game between Arsenal and Liverpool but on that occasion a protester did not make it to the pitch.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies