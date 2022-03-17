Everton are facing Newcastle United tonight aiming to finally end their losing streak.

Newcastle have all but secured their status in next season’s top flight thanks to a sensational run of form under manager Eddie Howe.

They travel to Goodison Park with the pressure off, having pulled nine points clear of the bottom three.

Everton have continued to struggle despite Frank Lampard’s arrival, and are still searching for their first win under the new manager.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Everton vs Newcastle kicks off at 7.45pm GMT tonight.

How to watch

The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can stream it live via the Amazon Prime Video website and apps.

Team news

Everton boss Frank Lampard is still waiting to discover whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit to face Newcastle on Thursday night.

Calvert-Lewin has made only nine appearances in an injury-hit season for the Toffees, and missed Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Wolves through illness.

“Dominic trained lightly yesterday off the back of not feeling great,” Lampard said on Wednesday. “We’ll see how he is this afternoon looking ahead to tomorrow’s squad.”

Joe Willock will be back for Newcastle after illness but Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey face latest assessments.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Coleman, Doucoure, Allan, Mykolenko; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock; Saint-Maximin, Wood, Fraser.

Odds

Everton 17/12

Draw 12/5

Newcastle 23/10

Prediction

Everton have been poor recently but with the back of the home crowd they can finally get a much-needed win. Everton 2-1 Newcastle.