It has not been a good seven days for Rafa Benitez’s Everton side. They lost their first Premier League game of the season as Aston Villa netted three second half goals to comprehensively beat them at Villa Park.

And then the Toffees were embarrassed by Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road as they lost on penalties in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

They need to bounce back in this one if they are to regain the momentum they started the campaign with and the fixture list has been kind to them as they face bottom of the table Norwich.

The Canaries look bereft of confidence and ideas upon their return to the top flight. Could this be the game when things begin to turn in their favour?

Here’s all you need to know about their upcoming match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, 25 September at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch?

The fixture is unavailable to watch in the UK but highlights of the game will be shown on Match of the Day. The programme will air at 10.30pm BST on BBC One.

Team news

Everton still have several noticeable absentees heading into this one. Keeper Jordan Pickford is still sidelined with a shoulder injury, with Seamus Coleman also set to miss out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not expected to be fit for this one, but it remains unclear whether or not Richarlison will be available for selection.

Norwich are expected to name an unchanged side for the trip to Goodison Park, with no fresh injuries having been reported by the club.

Predicted line-ups

EVE - Begovic; Digne, Keane, Mina, Godfrey; Gomes, Allan, Doucoure; Townsend, Gray, Iwobi

NOR - Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Omobamidele, Williams; Gilmour, Lees Melou, McLean; Rashica, Pukki, Cantwell

Odds

Everton - 8/15

Draw - 14/5

Norwich - 5/1

Prediction

Everton will have been brought back down to earth a little following last weekend’s second half drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa. Rafa Benitez will be looking for a reaction from his players and he couldn’t really wish for a better fixture to do so. 3-0 Everton.