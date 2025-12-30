Former Forest star James Garner ramps up pressure on Sean Dyche with Everton win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Garner returned to haunt former club Nottingham Forest as he starred in Everton’s 2-0 win.

The midfielder spent a season-and-a-half on loan at the City Ground, helping them win promotion to the Premier League, but there was no room for sentiment as he scored one and made Thierno Barry’s second after the break in a virtuoso display.

It saw David Moyes’ side return to winning ways after three games without victory as they beat Forest for the second time in three-and-a-half weeks.

The win also pours more misery on their former boss Sean Dyche, whose side just cannot pull away from relegation danger.

Things looked on the up when they beat Tottenham 3-0 in mid-December, but three successive losses leaves them teetering in 17th position, just four points above West Ham, who they visit next week.

Everton had not scored since the reverse fixture at the start of the month, but they were quick on to the attack, with James Tarkowski heading straight at John Victor inside the opening 10 minutes.

open image in gallery Sean Dyche hasn't been able to drag Notingham Forest out of relegation danger yet ( Nigel French/PA Wire )

They absorbed some brief pressure from the hosts before going ahead in the 19th minute. Dwight McNeil, who is reported to be on Dyche’s January shopping list, slipped in Garner, whose clinical first-time finish arrowed into the bottom corner.

The former Manchester United man played 69 times for Forest between January 2022 and May 2023 and did not celebrate his goal.

Forest had plenty of the ball but did not threaten too much, with Callum Hudson-Odoi making a mess of his finish at the far post from Neco Williams’ cross.

They forced Jordan Pickford into his first save of the night on the stroke of half-time as he tipped Oleksandr Zinchenko’s free-kick over the crossbar.

Dyche’s side started the second half with gusto but clear-cut chances continued to elude them, with Igor Jesus poking an effort just wide after Everton failed to clear.

open image in gallery Everton boss Davie Moyes was delighted with James Garner’s performance ( Getty Images )

The visitors were repelling everything Forest threw at them and started to possess more of a threat themselves, spurning a big chance to double their lead in the 74th minute.

Garner had a second go at delivering a corner and put it on a plate for James Tarkowski at the far post, but the bustling centre-back bundled his header just wide.

The midfielder was determined to make an impact that killed the game and did so in the 79th minute. He beat Murillo with a fine bit of skill and then found Barry with a defence-splitting pass and the striker, whose only other goal of the season was against Forest, finished coolly.

Forest searched for a way back into the game, with Williams testing Pickford and then Dilane Bakwa whistling an effort just past the far post.

But only Wolves have scored less than Forest in the Premier League this season and they were restricted to another shut out.