Ben Godfrey remains on course for Everton return next month after broken leg

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Everton defender Ben Godfrey’s return from a broken leg remains on schedule for the resumption of the Premier League campaign next month.

The 24-year-old was injured less than 10 minutes into the opening match of the season at home to Chelsea, suffering a fracture to his right fibula which required surgery.

Godfrey has been gaining some fitness for the under-21s and played in Friday’s Premier League Cup draw with Birmingham.

“Ben Godfrey played 75 minutes, he managed 70 in the last game I think, he will be ready for 90 minutes next week,” under-21s manager Paul Tait told evertonfc.com.

“Then hopefully we can hand him over to the first team fit, fresh and ready to go.”