Everton charged with alleged breach of Premier League’s financial rules

Everton have been referred to an independent commission over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, the governing body has announced.

The alleged breach is for the period ending with the 2021/22 season.

The chair of the independent commission will appoint its members, with proceedings confidential and heard in private ahead of a final decision, which could include sanctions.

“The assessment period for which it is alleged that the club is in breach is the period ending season 2021/22.

A statement from the Premier League read: “In accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules by Everton Football Club to a commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.

“Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the commission will be appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League judicial panel, in accordance with Premier League rules W.19, W.20 and W.26.

“The proceedings before the commission will, in accordance with Premier League rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League rule W.82.2, the commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website. The league will be making no further comment until that time.”

More follows