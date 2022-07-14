Everton owner Farhad Moshiri insists club is not for sale in open letter to fans

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has insisted the club is not for sale, though he admitted he would listen to potential investors as he looks to fund their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

A consortium led by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon and backed by American investors were interested in mounting a takeover bid earlier this summer.

But Moshiri, who bought a stake in Everton in 2016 and now has 94 percent of shares, has written an open letter to supporters, assuring them of his commitment to the club and vowing to strengthen the squad.

Everton have made heavy losses in Moshiri’s reign, including £372 million in the last three financial years, and have had to cut ties with his former business partner and club sponsor Alisher Usmanov after he was sanctioned by the British government for his links to Vladimir Putin.

It has prompted interest in Everton but Moshiri said: “There has been much talk of investment in our football club recently – even takeovers – but I want to clarify that there is no ‘for sale’ sign currently hanging outside Everton Football Club.

“It will always be pragmatic to explore all potential investment opportunities and, as I have been transparent about, I am focused on completing the financing for our fantastic new stadium as well as strengthening the playing squad and that might include a minority investment. That will continue. But I want to reassure all of you that Everton Football Club is not for sale.”

Everton have sold forward Richarlison to Tottenham for £60 million, which may be needed to help them pass the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, and their only signing so far this summer is James Tarkowski, who arrived on a free transfer.

But Moshiri added: “My commitment to the club remains strong and focused and [director of football] Kevin Thelwell and the chairman [Bill Kenwright] are currently working hard to bring in new players to improve Frank Lampard’s squad.

“There will be new signings and I would ask supporters to judge us at the end of the transfer window – not now.”