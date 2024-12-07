Everton invite teenage Australian fan to training ground after derby trip ruined

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Everton have moved to ease the disappointment of a 15-year-old fan from Australia who was left frustrated after his 10,000-mile journey to watch the Merseyside derby was ruined by Storm Darragh.

Everton’s Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on Saturday was postponed on safety grounds due to high winds following an amber weather warning and police advice against all non-essential travel.

That denied teenager Mackenzie Kinsella, of Sydney, the chance to see the final derby at Goodison Park after saving up £1,500 to travel to the UK for the occasion.

News of the youngster’s trip had been covered in local media last week and, after the postponement, the club offered him the opportunity to meet the squad at their Finch Farm training ground as consolation.

Speaking in a video released by the BBC, Everton club captain Seamus Coleman said: “Hi Mackenzie, it’s Seamus Coleman here. I just wanted to send you a video message to say I know that you will be so disappointed.

“I know how hard you saved up to travel from Australia for the Merseyside derby.

“I know you were looking forward to the experience, being at the last Merseyside derby at Goodison.

“We were all looking forward to the game but we’d love to see you down here at the training ground on Monday if that’s OK with you?

“Hopefully you can see a few of the lads and hopefully it’ll make up for some of the disappointment and we can have a chat then.”

Mackenzie, whose mother hails from Liverpool and is staying with a relative, did at least get to see his team play once as he attended last Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat of Wolves.

The derby had been due to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday but news of the postponement was announced at 8.30am. The game will be rearranged in due course.