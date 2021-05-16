Everton welcome Sheffield United to Goodison Park in the Premier League tonight.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side suffered a major blow in their pursuit of a top-four finish last time out, having been held to a held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa earlier this week.

The Toffees remain very much in the hunt for European football next season, though, and are just two points adrift of sixth-placed West Ham, who occupy the last Europa League spot. With the introduction of the Europa Conference League next season, a seventh-placed finish would still be enough for Everton, with only goal difference separating them from Tottenham as it stands.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have been fighting purely for pride for quite a while now, with their relegation to the Championship sealed. The Blades are coming off back-to-back defeats and have won just five matches all season, but will still hope to throw the Toffees plans into disarray.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will get underway at 7pm on Sunday 16 May at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm.

What is the team news?

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been ruled out with injury, however, Everton are hopeful that Yerry Mina and James Rodriguez will both be fit to start.

Jack O’Connell, Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Ethan Ampadu, Oliver Burke and Jack Robinson are all sidelined, while Sander Berge is likely to only make the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Rodriguez, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Bryan; Baldock, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens; McGoldrick, Brewster

What are the odds?

Everton - 2/5

Draw - 18/5

Sheffield United - 7/1