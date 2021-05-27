Matthew Pennington signs permanent Shrewsbury deal

Matthew Pennington has signed a two-year deal at Shrewsbury after leaving Everton

The defender spent six months on loan at the Sky Bet League One club this season and has agreed a return to Shropshire.

The 26-year-old leaves Everton after 15 years, having graduated from the club’s academy.

“Matthew is a quality boy and a quality professional,” said Town boss Steve Cotterill. “Towards the end of the season he was arguably our most consistent defender.

“He phoned me yesterday (Wednesday) after he’d signed and he was really, really excited. We are looking forward to welcoming Matthew into the squad as a permanent signing. Matthew did have other offers but he wanted to sign for Shrewsbury Town.

“Matthew is a very clever young man and he will want to hit the ground running. I’m sure that the period he’s already had here will help him. There will be some new faces by the time he comes back but that will be good for everybody.”