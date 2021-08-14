Rafael Benitez will look to put doubts over his suitability as Everton manager behind him when his new side welcome Southampton to Goodison Park on opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Benitez replaced Carlo Ancelotti as Everton manager in June and was a controversial appointment among supporters due to his previous spell at rivals Liverpool, who he managed from 2004 to 2010.

The Spaniard therefore has a point to prove on his first competitive match and although Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are available, he will be without five first team players - including James Rodriguez due to Covid-19 isolation.

Southampton face a tough season under Ralph Hasenhuttl following the sudden and unexpected departure of striker Danny Ings. The uncertainty over the future of captain James Ward-Prowse, as well as an alarming loss of form at the end of last season, means that Southampton enter the new campaign facing a battle to avoid a relegation fight.

Here’s everything you ned to know ahead of the Premier League fixture this afternoon.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm BST on Saturday 14 August at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match is not on TV in the UK.

What is the team news?

James Rodriguez is out for Everton due to Covid-19 isolation, along with four other first team players, but forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are both available for Benitez’s side.

Benitez confirmed that Rodriguez would miss the Southampton match but did not name the other four players in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Calvert-Lewin was a doubt after missing Everton’s 4-0 friendly defeat to Manchester United last weekend while Richarlison was also missing as he was away at the Olympics with Brazil, but Benitez said both players will be available for selection.

Richarlison may have to settle for a place on the bench, however, as Everton may look to manage the striker’s workload after playing through the summer with Brazil at both the Copa America and Olympics without taking a rest.

Moise Kean, Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are also injury doubts as they too were absent for the United friendly last weekend.

Southampton will be without Jannik Vestergaard as he moves closer to completing a move to Leicester City, but captain James Ward-Prowse should be available for Hasenhuttl's side.

Strikers Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja, who both arrived at the club this week as replacements for Danny Ings, are unlikely to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo; Adams, Tella

Odds

Everton: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Southampton: 3/1

Prediction

Everton’s home form last season was awful but they will receive a huge boost with the return of fans to Goodison Park. While that could result in an uncomfortable opening match for Benitez should his side fall behind, the Toffees should have enough to beat Southampton - even considering the absences of several first team players and the question marks over Richarlison’s fitness. Southampton could have done with another week before the season started as they try to adjust to life without Ings and deal with the uncertainty over Ward-Prowse. Everton 1-0 Southampton