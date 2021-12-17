Everton condemn homophobic chanting from club’s fans during draw with Chelsea

The Premier League outfit criticised the ‘unacceptable’ behaviour from some of their supporters at Stamford Bridge.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 17 December 2021 00:11
A rainbow coloured corner flag (Barrington Coombs/PA)
(PA Wire)

Everton have condemned homophobic chants from the club’s supporters during their Premier League game at Chelsea.

The Toffees criticised the “unacceptable” behaviour from some of their fans at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

A club statement on Twitter read: “Everton condemns the homophobic chanting directed at a Chelsea player this evening at Stamford Bridge. Such behaviour is unacceptable and does not represent the values of our club or our wider fanbase.

“Through our ‘All Together Now’ campaign we promote and celebrate the diversity and inclusivity within our club, our game and our community.

“We expect fans to reflect those values by refraining from any discriminatory chanting in the future.”

Everton LGBTQ+ group Rainbow Toffees said on Twitter: “We’ve been informed of the ‘Chelsea Rent Boy’ chants. This is something we totally condemn. It’s wrong, it’s homophobic & needs to stop. We have brought this up with the club in the past & will be bringing it up again.”

