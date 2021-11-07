Everton vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
How will Antonio Conte fare in his first Premier League match as Tottenham manager? Find out with all the latest updates and action from Goodison Park
Tottenham Hotspur begin their new era in the Premier League today as manager Antonio Conte takes charge for the first time in a domestic setting, as they travel to Everton. The Italian boss oversaw a narrow win in the Europa League in midweek but his primary focus will be on improving league matters, with Spurs 10th after four defeats in their last six under former boss Nuno.
It won’t be routine against Everton though, with Rafa Benitez having overseen some good results already this season for the Toffees, though a recent drop-off sees them 11th after three straight defeats of their own.
Victory for either team will propel them into the top five or six, depending on results elsewhere across the rest of the weekend. Follow all the live updates from Everton vs Tottenham below:
Conte makes his expectations clear at Spurs
Tottenham players cannot claim to be surprised at what they will be expected to do: Conte’s teams are always the same in terms of application and demands on them, on and off the pitch.
“For sure, for sure this aspect we have to work, to improve. It’s not easy. It’s not easy because you have to work every day and you have to breathe winning mentality every day and you don’t invent this, the winning mentality. It’s impossible to invent.
“It’s impossible to pay (for). Because it doesn’t cost. No money for winning mentality. But I think you have to take the right people, to bring this into the club. The winning mentality, you must breath every day. You have to start every day with this type of mentality.
“You have to start to think about football for many hours of your life to improve results, to win. To start to think that ‘OK, I want to win but I know that it means sacrifice, it means to suffer’.
“It means to work very hard. And if you start to think in this way, it means that you want to become a winner. Otherwise you continue to stay at your medium level.”
Antonio Conte knows he has to instil a winning mentality at Tottenham
The Italian got an insight into just how hard that might be during a dramatic 3-2 win over Vitesse Arnhem in his first game in charge.
Everton vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte’s big rebuild
Rafa Benitez and Antonio Conte are in a similar situation. They are top-class coaches in charge of – at least for now – second-rate clubs. Their teams meet today at Goodison Park with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur desperate to break morale-sapping losing streaks in the league.
Conte’s arrival has lifted the spirits for Spurs, whose humiliating 3-0 defeat by Manchester United led to the departure of Nuno Espírito Santo. The Portuguese may have left but Tottenham’s problems remain. The new manager has inherited a mismatched squad, a host of underperforming players, an unhappy Harry Kane and, in Daniel Levy, a chairman whose position would surely be called into question if he didn’t own almost 30 per cent of the club. What Conte hasn’t inherited is any money. The expense of the stadium and the impact of the pandemic have left Spurs short of cash.
It does not look like a recipe for success. Conte left his last three club jobs after falling out with his bosses over transfers and budgets, writes Tony Evans.
Antonio Conte to thrive in no-lose situation to justify Spurs’ desire for quick-fix
The Italian meets another elite coach in Rafa Benitez at Everton in his first Premier League match in charge of Spurs since replacing Nuno Espírito Santo this week
Everton vs Tottenham live updates and build-up
Doubtless we’ll have plenty of Conte and Spurs chat as we approach kick-off, so let’s focus on the home team first.
No Doucoure, no Calvert-Lewin, no recent wins: Rafa Benitez is under a bit of a cloud for the first time really since the initial furore (and fume, in some cases) died down over his actual appointment. Those two players are utterly crucial to the plan and the midfielder in particular was excellent early on this season, but it’s a chance for Delph instead - his last league start was 11 months ago and his last full 90 in the league was one year and one week ago.
Given the expectation that Spurs will be a lot more energetic than they have been this term, it’s a big ask to step in and produce a huge performance, but that’s what the Toffees need to escape their recent slump.
Just one win in six in all competitions has contributed to them dropping into the bottom half of the league table.
Everton vs Tottenham team news and line-ups
As for the Toffees, Rafa Benitez sticks with his 4-2-3-1 and will have Richarlison at centre-forward, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin still sidelined.
New England U21 call-up Anthony Gordon is handed another start, with Fabian Delph today partnering Allan in midfield.
EVE: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Delph; Gray, Townsend, Gordon; Richarlison
Everton vs Tottenham team news and line-ups

TEAM NEWS!
TEAM NEWS!
Antonio Conte sticks with the 3-4-3 with Emerson Royal on the right and Sergio Reguilon his left-sided wing-back. Lucas, Son and Kane up top again.
TOT: Lloris; Dier, Romero, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Son, Kane
Conte will give Dele Alli chance to shine at Tottenham
The new boss might be thinking of making an old star key to his plans once more. Dele Alli has had a poor couple of seasons with Tottenham, but asked about his inclusion going forward, Antonio Conte was clear that he knows the attacking midfielder has the skillset to thrive.
“I remember very well when we played against Tottenham in the past, specifically one game when we lost after 13 wins in a row and Dele scored twice.
“But this is the past. Now is there is a present and for sure Dele is a player that has great potential, physically he is strong and very good.
“For sure I give him the possibility to show he has talent, at the same time when I pick the starting XI I do it because I think they can bring the team to win, the same when I make changes during the game.”
