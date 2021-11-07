Antonio Conte arrives at Goodison Park (Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur begin their new era in the Premier League today as manager Antonio Conte takes charge for the first time in a domestic setting, as they travel to Everton. The Italian boss oversaw a narrow win in the Europa League in midweek but his primary focus will be on improving league matters, with Spurs 10th after four defeats in their last six under former boss Nuno.

It won’t be routine against Everton though, with Rafa Benitez having overseen some good results already this season for the Toffees, though a recent drop-off sees them 11th after three straight defeats of their own.

Victory for either team will propel them into the top five or six, depending on results elsewhere across the rest of the weekend. Follow all the live updates from Everton vs Tottenham below: