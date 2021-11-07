Antonio Conte takes Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Saturday for his first Premier League match in two-and-a-half-years.

The Italian replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this week and is back in English football for the first time since his departure from Chelsea, where he won a Premier League title and FA Cup in a two-year spell.

He faces the prospect of having to turn around a Spurs side which has struggled to score goals was opened up far too easily in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United last time out.

The home side, meanwhile, are in a shocking run of form which comprises three successive defeats including a 5-2 drubbing at home to Watford.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 2pm in the UK on Sunday 7 November, with the fixture taking place at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

The match will not broadcast live on TV in the UK but highlights will be available shortly after full-time and on Match of the Day.

Team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains absent for Everton, as he has been since mid-September, with a fractured toe. Central midfielders André Gomes and Abdoulaye Doucouré are also missing, with the Frenchman expected back at the end of the month.

Tottenham’s only injury concern is Spanish winger Bryan Gil, who is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Davies, Allan; Gordon, Gray, Townsend; Richarlison.

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Romero, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Reguilon; Moura, Son; Kane.

Odds

Everton 21/10

Draw 23/10

Tottenham 19/13

Prediction

Both sides have been struggling badly in recent weeks and a point would probably suit both well enough as they try to build a platform for improvement. 1-1 draw.